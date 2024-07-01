General Election 2024: Meet the Social Democratic Party candidate for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven

Valerie Gray SDP candidate Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven 2024

Six candidates are standing for election to parliament to represent the Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven constituency on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The six candidates are Valerie Gray (Social Democratic Party), Elaine Hills (Green), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrats), Khobi Vallis (Conservative), Emma Wall (Independent) and Chris Ward (Labour).

Each candidate answered questions submitted by voters. Here are the answers from Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Valerie Gray, 74. She is retired and tweets as @valeriemgray.

…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why do you want to be an MP and how are you qualified for the role?

I became active in politics as a result of the undemocratic behaviour of our politicians following the EU referendum.

Despite voting Remain, I accepted the decision and was appalled to see our political class working to undermine it. I therefore decided to act and not just complain.

I have had broad experience in my working life, eventually holding senior management roles in a UK regulatory body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike so many aspiring MPs, I am not a “professional politician”, rather someone who has experience of life and an understanding of the day-to-day problems people experience.

…

If elected, how would you deal with performance and pricing problems in privatised utilities such as the water companies, railways, energy companies and the Royal Mail?

The SDP is clear that the state has a role to play in providing essential services to our citizens.

Such services, being monopolies, are not suitable for commercial enterprises that concentrate on shareholder value rather than the interests of the consumer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would therefore bring water, rail and power supply into national ownership to ensure they worked for the citizen and maintained the high standards citizens expect and deserve.

…

What would you do to help people who are struggling to rent or buy a home? Should second homes or Airbnb-style holiday lets be banned?

Lack of housing drives up prices and rents. The state needs to return to sharing the responsibility for housing provision.

We would establish a British Housing Corporation (BHC) to oversee and fund the construction of 100,000 social homes per year.