General Election 2024: Watch as Crawley candidates face questions from students at St Wilfrid's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley’s Parliamentary candidates faced questions from students at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School less that 24 hours before voters go to the polls.

The Southgate school has done ‘Question Time St Wilfrid’s – Crawley candidates debate' for the last few General Elections and this one was streamed live on youtube.

Zack Ali (Conservative), Peter Lamb (Labour), Tim Charters (Reform UK), Ian Dickson (Green) and Lee Gibbs (Lib Dem) all had their say on big issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video at the top of the this page shows the candidates introduce themselves and what they stand for.

After the introductions, selected students got to ask questions. Hamza Najam asked: After lockdown, when we all started to return to school, I noticed that a foodbank had started up in school. Four years on, lockdown is long gone, but the foodbank is still there. At what point are foodbanks going to be an exception rather than the norm?

You can watch what each candidate had to say here.

Ela Guillen Hall focussed on economy and jobs. Ela asked: “You are looking to represent the community of Crawley in Parliament. I am thinking about what I am going to do after I leave school in two years. What are you going to do to make sure there are good quality jobs in Crawley that I can do?

The Crawley Parliamentary candidates with students and head teacher Michael Ferry after the debate at St Wilfrid's Catholic School | Picture: Mark Dunford

Immigration was the next topic. Isha Garrett-Ceesay asked: As you walked through our school entrance to get into this hall, you will have seen flags of nearly 60 different nations flying. They represent the cultural background of the students that study here and this is a happy, successful community. However, when I read the news and when I hear politicians debating, I never seem to hear a clear answer to the question – Is immigration good or bad?

You can watch each candidate’s answer here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayaan Vahora asked about school funding. “Until a couple of years ago, schools in West Sussex were the 4th worse funded in the country. I believe things have improved and we are now only the sixth worst-funded local authority. Are students in West Sussex really worth less than other young people?

You can watch what each candidate had to say here.

The final topic was environment and climate change. Kate O-Mara asked: “This school has a high recycling rate, a well-being garden and allotment, EV charging points and water saving devices. What are your prties doing to save our planet?”