Great turnout for Horsham Hustings

More than 250 people attended a general election hustings event on Monday night at Kingdom Faith Church in Horsham.

Organised by Horsham Churches Together, the hustings event saw six parliamentary candidates answering questions from the public and speaking about their policies and vision for the future of Horsham and the UK.

The hustings event was chaired by BBC Radio 4’s Chris Aldridge, who posted on social media afterwards, saying: “Thank you to all the candidates who joined us and faced a lively audience! Local democracy at its best!”

Questions put forward to the candidates included addressing the root causes of the need for food banks; welcoming refugees and asylum seekers; the affordability of local housing; end-of-life care & assisted suicide; the expansion of Gatwick airport and support for countries most impacted by climate change.

Parliamentary candidates answered questions from the public.

The candidates were also asked to talk about their policies that would directly benefit young people. In a closing question from the chair, each candidate was asked how they would spend their first one hundred days in office if elected on 4th July.

The six candidates taking part in the hustings event were Jim Duggan (Peace Party), James Field (Labour), John Milne (Liberal Democrats), Jeremy Quin (Conservative), Catherine Ross (Green Party) and Hugo Miller (Reform UK). Paul Abbott (Social Democratic Party) was unable to attend due to a prior engagement.

Horsham Churches Together is a networking organisation, representing over 30 member churches in Horsham town and the surrounding villages. Horsham Churches Together also has effective working relationships with Christian charities and organisations working within Horsham District.