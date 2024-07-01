Labour says Stop the Sewage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Undertones frontman and Labour's Eastbourne hopeful Paul Richards have joined forces to demand Southern Water clean up their act.

With days to go before the General Election, Mr Richards is calling for water company bosses to face fines if they pollute the sea and rivers.

Labour is pledging tough action on water companies dumping sewage on the beaches, with bosses facing court action if they break the law.

Paul Richards said: "I love the beach at Eastbourne, and I love swimming in the sea.