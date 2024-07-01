Littlehampton students put local issues to election candidates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday. June 28, students at The Littlehampton Academy and Littlehampton Academy College took part in an election hustings, involving local candidates and representatives of four political parties, including: Clare Walsh (Labour), Jacob Mead (Conservative), Henry Jones (Liberal Democrats) and Anita Lawrence (Green).

Ahead of the event, pupils were encouraged to put forward their questions on both local and national issues.

These included a range of questions on themes from anti-social behaviour in the town centre and supporting local business to party policy on education and LGBTQ+ rights.

The event, which was admirably chaired by A-Level politics student Finn Wastage, encouraged lively debate in a manner which made politics both relevant and accessible to students from ages 11 to 18 .

Students from The Littlehampton Academy put local candidates through their paces.

As part of their drive to engage students politically, The Littlehampton Academy is also hosting a student election on the day of the General Election (July 4).

Students have formed campaign teams and elected their own candidates, who have been making speeches on key issues in year assemblies ahead of a student vote.

On the hustings, Sarah Pringle, Principal at TLA said: "It is fantastic to see so many young people engaging in the political process. Yet again our students have done our academy and our community proud in engaging with both local and national issues with such enthusiasm."

Rosie Lewis, a year 9 student at The Littlehampton Academy, was also keen to share her view, noting:

"I would like to see more similar events, where students, schools and locals can get involved with the wider impact of politics in England."

Finn Wastnage, the student who chaired the event, also commented:

"I was very nervous to begin with, this is my first time charging a hustings. I was so impressed with each of our candidates, however, who made me feel at ease instantly and created a very amicable atmosphere.

"This allowed me to chair without feeling under pressure so I could focus on the themes and topics under discussion. It was a fantastic event to actively engage our community in local politics and hold those who wish to represent us to account."

Having fielded questions for over an hour, each of the candidates offered their views on the choice faced by voters for the general election before students attending were asked for their views.