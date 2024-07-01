Making The Eight Bells chime again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week Dave Rowntree, Labour Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex and drummer from Blur met Bolney resident and Labour Party activist Andrew Foster to discuss how to bring The Eight Bells pub back to life.

The Eight Bells closed earlier this year, mirroring the fate of hundreds of pubs up and down the country. Like many other pubs the landlord was unable to cope with the pressure of rapidly rising costs.

Dave said: “I’m a great believer in building up communities. Pubs like The Eight Bells are a vital part of community life. If Labour wins the General Election, on July 4, our plans include a new right to buy beloved community assets to revamp high streets and empty premises.!

Dave continued: “If I’m the elected MP for Mid Sussex I will support residents of Bolney who want to see their beloved pub re - open. I know that it’s a big topic of conversation in Bolney right now.”

Andrew Foster, a local Labour activist, is keen to drive an Eight Bells project that leads to a re-opening of the pub as soon as possible.

Andrew said: “Private commercial landlords have failed the business and our community. We aim to make sure a Community Interest Group for the pub works financially for Bolney residents.