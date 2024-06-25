Mims Davies campaigns in Ardingly
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages, campaigned in Ardingly recently, with Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne OBE.
"It is another scorcher today!" she said.
"This morning I started my day in Ardingly with our Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne OBE, speaking to residents and delivering leaflets on my main priorities.
"Tackling rural crime is a concern we are regularly hearing from residents and I am determined to keep up safe.
"The Rural Crime Team are being given more tech capability and thanks to Katy, Sussex Police has a dedicated and focused Rural Crime Unit with an additional PCSO working to protect all our local communities.
"You deserve to feel safe, no matter where you live and work.
"Getting criminals off our streets in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and our villages is a top priority. There is understandable concern from residents about not only rural crime, but also anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.
"I will continue to work closely with Katy to maintain focus on reducing crime in the constituency and to ensure all residents are heard and concerns are, most importantly, acted on.
"Vote Mims on July 4."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.