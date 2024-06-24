Mims Davies joins magnificent South of England Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield joined South of England Show.

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield said: "Looking back on a truly magnificent South of England Show this year.

"A truly incredible line-up, brilliant talent to see and so much to buy, learn about and be part of.

Mims Davies PPC at South of England Show.

"Thank you to the CLA & the NFU for your insights & great to chat to so many people at the stalls & across the Showground.

"It was also great to be there with my friend Kristy Adams for Mid Sussex chatting to local farmers and rural business owners.

"Such brilliant weather across the three days - really positive to see the show so busy and thriving once again.

