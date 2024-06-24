Mims Davies PPC joins celebration of the 1st Kidical Mass East Grinstead
Mims Davies PPC joined the celebration of the 1st Kidical Mass East Grinstead for National Bike Weekend.
Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield said: "I was thrilled to join Cllr Steve Ody, the Town Mayor, and all the brilliant volunteers at East Grinstead at the celebration of the 1st year of Kidical Mass East Grinstead for National Bike Week.
"Congratulations to Steve for this wonderful initiative getting kids and parents riding - 2 waves this time including Worth Way & ending at East Court.
"I have been following this and it’s a huge success - well done Steve, the youngsters and parents with around 85 taking part this time!!
"What a fantastic morning and community event meeting neighbours from all over our area."
