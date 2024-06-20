Political opinion: Holey moley! Who will win pothole of the year?
The prize, which claims to, " finally give Mid Sussex potholes the attention they deserve" was launched with a website, www.potholeoftheyear.com which gives Mid Sussex residents the opportunity to nominate local potholes to compete for the grand prize 'The Flat Tyre trophy'.
It looks likely that competition for the award will be fierce, with over 7,400 potholes reported in our area since the beginning of March.
Dave Rowntree says, "Between 2018 and 2022, some451 people were severely injured or killed due to pothole related incidents across England, Scotland and Wales. This should be a huge priority , but broken roads in Mid Sussex are the perfect metaphor for the local Conservative and Liberal Democrat councils. Every bump is a reminder of their failure".
He continued, "When I speak to local people, one of the first things they mention is their frustration with the number of potholes on our roads. As a Mid Sussex resident I share their feelings. Anyone who drives around our roads can see the size of the problem. Other places have fixed the problem, its about time we did too. If I'm fortunate enough to be elected, I will make this is a top priority so residents will no longer have to put up with this needless risk to their lives and vehicles."
