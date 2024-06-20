Political opinion: Holey moley! Who will win pothole of the year?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the Labour Party. Dave Rowntree, Labour candidate for Mid Sussex and drummer from Blur today (20.06.24) launched Pothole of the Year, an award to recognise the most destructive potholes in Mid Sussex.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

The prize, which claims to, " finally give Mid Sussex potholes the attention they deserve" was launched with a website, www.potholeoftheyear.com which gives Mid Sussex residents the opportunity to nominate local potholes to compete for the grand prize 'The Flat Tyre trophy'.

It looks likely that competition for the award will be fierce, with over 7,400 potholes reported in our area since the beginning of March.

Pothole of the year?

Dave Rowntree says, "Between 2018 and 2022, some451 people were severely injured or killed due to pothole related incidents across England, Scotland and Wales. This should be a huge priority , but broken roads in Mid Sussex are the perfect metaphor for the local Conservative and Liberal Democrat councils. Every bump is a reminder of their failure".