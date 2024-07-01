Potholes, Burgess Hill and community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dave Rowntree, Labour candidate for Mid Sussex and drummer from Blur took to the airwaves to set out his bold vision for Mid Sussex.

Speaking to non-political radio station Mid Sussex Radio. Dave explained: “After speaking to Mid Sussex locals, my priorities are clear: fixing the potholes on our roads, transforming Burgess Hill Town Centre and building communities, not just houses. I’m determined to do all I can to make sure young people in Mid Sussex can afford to live independently in quality homes.”

Dave also talked about his passion for animal welfare and explained how he’s spoken to local farmers about the impact of global warming and the need to support British farmers.

Dave Rowntree at Mid Sussex Radio.

Dave continued: “We live in a beautiful part of the world and I will fight to protect our constituency. I’ve already met Fergeal Sharkey, one of the country’s top environmental campaigners, to work out a plan to combat threats to our local waterways from polluting river companies.”

Dave finished with a message to local residents: “The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have taken Mid Sussex for granted for too long. If I’m fortunate enough to win this election, I will be fight to improve the lives of local people. A Labour MP championing the area in a Labour government will be transformative for Mid Sussex. Let’s not waste this golden opportunity."