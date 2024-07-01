Sussex, Hogs and rock 'n' roll

By Greg MountainContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:03 BST
On Monday pop icon Will Young and Blur drummer Dave Rowntree paid a visit Pam Winney who runs Hurst Hedgehog Haven.

Pop icon Will Young joined Blur drummer and Labour’s candidate for Mid Sussex, Dave Rowntree, at Hurst Hedgehog Haven in Burgess Hill earlier this week.

The pair helped with the daily cleaning routine, caring for a month old hoglet called ‘Seven’ and learnt about the team’s vital mission to rescue, rehabilitate and protect hedgehogs in Mid Sussex.

Dave and Will at Hurst Hedgehog Haven.Dave and Will at Hurst Hedgehog Haven.
After hearing first hand of the injuries hedgehogs can receive from garden tools, the pair are urging gardeners to check lawns before strimming and to mow lawns from the inside out to give Hedgehogs the chance to scurry away.

As well as sharing global music success, the two men share a deep passion for wildlife and the British countryside.

Dave said: “One of the reasons I chose to live in Mid Sussex was the incredible countryside on our doorstep.

"The natural world is very important to me and if I’m lucky enough to be elected as MP for Mid Sussex, I’ll fight to protect and preserve our wonderful green spaces.”

Double Brit Award winner and long-time animal activist, Will Young added: “Thank you to Ann Winney and her team, the incredible women who run the rescue and to all the amazing volunteers for having us here today.

"I’m delighted Dave invited me to Mid Sussex to help raise awareness of the incredible work done by Hurst Hedgehog Haven.

"Dave and I have been friends for a long time and I know how important wildlife is to him. If he’s elected, I know he will be champion for not just the people of Mid Sussex but for the natural world too.”

