Sussex, Hogs and rock 'n' roll

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Pop icon Will Young joined Blur drummer and Labour’s candidate for Mid Sussex, Dave Rowntree, at Hurst Hedgehog Haven in Burgess Hill earlier this week.

The pair helped with the daily cleaning routine, caring for a month old hoglet called ‘Seven’ and learnt about the team’s vital mission to rescue, rehabilitate and protect hedgehogs in Mid Sussex.

Dave and Will at Hurst Hedgehog Haven.

After hearing first hand of the injuries hedgehogs can receive from garden tools, the pair are urging gardeners to check lawns before strimming and to mow lawns from the inside out to give Hedgehogs the chance to scurry away.

As well as sharing global music success, the two men share a deep passion for wildlife and the British countryside.

Dave said: “One of the reasons I chose to live in Mid Sussex was the incredible countryside on our doorstep.

"The natural world is very important to me and if I’m lucky enough to be elected as MP for Mid Sussex, I’ll fight to protect and preserve our wonderful green spaces.”

Double Brit Award winner and long-time animal activist, Will Young added: “Thank you to Ann Winney and her team, the incredible women who run the rescue and to all the amazing volunteers for having us here today.

"I’m delighted Dave invited me to Mid Sussex to help raise awareness of the incredible work done by Hurst Hedgehog Haven.