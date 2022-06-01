On Thursday (June 9), a Lewes District Council licensing panel is set to consider a premises licence application, which would allow both the sale of alcohol and the playing of live music within the Southover Grange Gardens on one day in June each year.

The application comes from Visit Lewes, the council’s tourism arm, as part of its Gin and Fizz Festival — an annual event intended to showcase gins and sparkling wines made in Sussex — due to take place on June 11.

The hearing has been called in light of an objection from a local resident, who argues the event would harm wildlife, close off a public area and create a noise disturbance.

Lewes Gin & Fizz event from 2018 in Southover Grange Gardens.

The objector also argues the event is unsuitable as it encourages the consumption of alcohol.

No other objections have been received at time of publication.

Similar events have taken place at the same location in previous years, but a premises licence has not previously been sought. While unclear if this has been the case in the past, organisers of similar events often use Temporary Event Notices (TENs) to achieve similar permission to a premises licence.

The main difference between a TEN and the sort of licence sought, would be the rolling permission to hold the festival once a year.