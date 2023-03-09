Glitz and glamour of Las Vegas comes to Haywards Heath for charity casino night

The Stakes were high at Haywards Heath Town Hall earlier this month as residents, businesses, community groups and local councillors all came together for a lively fun charity casino night for the Mayor’s Charity.

Harlequin Fun Casinos provided an amazing casino set up which was a great hit with guests at the event. The winning prize for the most chips went to MSDC Councillor Stephen Hillier, who even managed to ditch his hockey shorts for the glamourous fundraising event!

Guests then headed upstairs to a stunning room decorated by Town Council staff featuring casino themes and flowers from Chez Fleur in Cuckfield. Baan Thai put on a thai feast for guests who also danced the night away to the awesome sounds of Revamp band!

The evening also featured a raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses and destinations. Prizes included prizes for Heritage by Matt Gillan, Fork restaurant in Lewes and Sunday lunch at the Buxted Park Hotel. Vouchers included entrance to Wakehurst, Borde Hill Garden and Leonardslee and prizes were donated by Majestic Wines in Haywards Heath and the Bluebell Vineyard Estate! Lucky George Harrison from The Jonathan Lea Network was the happy winner of the top prize but failed to hang on to his Heads & Tails champion title!

Town Mayor, Cllr Howard Mundin said: “This was a wonderful fun evening for Haywards Heath and I am delighted that through the generosity of the people of our town we were able to raise such a fantastic amount of money for my charity. My deepest thanks go to the kind local organisations that sponsored this event, Cullen Scholefield, Foundation Financial Planning and Unibloc Hygienic Technology; without them we would not be able to stage such

a fantastic fundraiser!

“I would also like to thank the generous businesses who donated prizes for the raffle and to the brilliant Maria Horne and team at Haywards Heath Town Council that organise and put on these charity events.

“The evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all my guests thanks to all the fun entertainment from Adam Smith magician, ReVamp band and Harlequin Fun Casinos, not to mention the lovely team at Baan Thai, who provided such tasty food at a discounted rate for my charity.

“Finally, I must thank the wonderful community of Haywards Heath, who came out and supported my final fundraising event for my charity. Having worked at the Princess Royal Hospital for so many years, I am delighted that we are able to help fund the sensory garden there that will make so much difference to the lives of stroke survivors and their families locally.

“It has been thoroughly heart-warming to see our community come together for a night of fun for a brilliant cause. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The Mayor’s Charity

The Mayor’s Charity raises funds towards the creation of a sensory garden at the Sussex Rehabilitation Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital. This garden will help the recovering patients reconnect with nature, enhance the therapy they receive and provide them with a beautiful outdoor space to enjoy with their families and friends outside the hospital wards.

