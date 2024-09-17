Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Sussex have been urged to have their say on government plans which could reduce the decision-taking role of councils.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is seeking views on how it might revise national planning policy to ‘support our wider objectives’.

This consultation, on proposed reforms to the national planning policy framework, began on Tuesday, July 30 and closes at 11.45pm on Tuesday, September 24.

CPRE Sussex – a countryside charity – is working to ‘enhance, promote and protect our countryside’.

One of its trustees, Dr Roger Smith, wrote a letter to the West Sussex County Times about the government plans. He stressed the importance that members of the public take part in the ‘pivotal consultation’ before next week’s deadline.

He wrote: “Wake up Sussex, there is a tsunami of development coming.

“Proposed ‘reforms’ will reduce substantially the decision-taking role of councils and elected representatives, and lay communities open to increased and relentless pressure from developers.

“Imposed mandatory housing targets determined by the government’s hocus pocus new standard method would substantially increase current annual housing need targets: Worthing from 322 to 862 pa (168 per cent ); Chichester 760 to 1206pa (58.7 per cent); Hastings 490 to 722pa (47.4 per cent); Horsham 917 to 1294pa (41.1 per cent); Crawley 476 to 661pa (38.9 per cent); Mid Sussex 1039 to 1276pa (22.8 per cent); Adur 449 to 545pa (21.4 per cent); Rother 727 to 880pa (21 per cent); Lewes 777 to 880pa (6.6 per cent); Arun 1342 to 1409pa (4.99 per cent) and Brighton & Hove 2319 to 2435pa (5 per cent).

"Only Eastbourne’s ‘need’ will reduce: 735 to 717pa (-2.4 per cent).

“For Sussex overall, the current housing need target will be increased from 11,539 dwellings to 14,232 pa.

"Councils that are unable to accommodate their increased targets (Adur, Brighton & Hove, Chichester, Crawley and Hastings and possibly Rother) will seek to off-load to Arun, Horsham, Mid Sussex and Wealden.

"Do these four councils really have the capacity to accommodate the increased ‘housing needs’ of other councils as well as

their own?

"Unfortunately for Sussex, the government’s policy makers neither recognise nor acknowledge the reality that in the event of reducing sales, as in an economic downturn, developers will adjust completion rates downwards regardless of government-imposed targets and five-year requirements.

“Meanwhile, write to your MPs and councillors and if you can please take part in the consultation."

The UK Government has made clear that ‘sustained economic growth’ is the ‘only route to improving the prosperity’ of the country and the ‘living standards of working people’.

The document added: “Our approach to delivering this growth will focus on three pillars: stability, investment and reform.

“Nowhere is decisive reform needed more urgently than in our planning system. The December 2023 changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) were disruptive to the sector and detrimental to housing supply. The chancellor’s speech on July 8 committed to consulting on reforms to the NPPF to take a different, growth-focused approach.

“Today, we set out specific changes we propose to make immediately to the NPPF following this consultation. These changes – amending the planning framework, and universal, ambitious local plan coverage – are vital to deliver the government’s commitments to achieve economic growth and build 1.5 million new homes.”

For any enquiries about the consultation please contact: [email protected]. Click here to read the full document and respond to the consultation.