Government proposals ‘to remove local people from the planning process’ are ‘death knell for local democracy’, says Lewes District Council leader
The council said Zoe Nicholson called Housing Secretary Angela Rayner’s plans a ‘power grab’ while responding to the government’s white paper that proposes to abolish district councils.
They said that, instead, the white paper wants to give elected mayors extensive powers to force through planning decisions about new house building.
Councillor Nicholson said: “The claims by Angela Rayner that she wants to give back control to local people is an absolute nonsense and an insult to our intelligence. This is a power grab by a desperate Secretary of State, and it represents the death knell for local democracy.
“Her scorched earth policy started with ill-conceived changes to the National Planning Policy Framework that hike housing numbers without taking account of any local factors, and has now progressed to bringing down the elected institutions that stand in her way. It is also shocking that any government would pursue this fool’s errand at a time when we need a laser focus on a funding crisis that is crippling our public services.”
The council said that the existing powers of mayors would be extended to ‘absolute authority’ over all planning matters.
Councillor Christine Robinson, deputy leader of Lewes District Council, said: “Local voices and local decision making are integral to how we tackle the housing crisis, meet the challenge of climate change, boost local business, nurture communities and safeguard our environment.”
The district council said there are now 12 elected mayors, adding that under government plans more will be created alongside new unitary authorities covering wider areas like the whole of East Sussex.
Councillor Nicholson added: “We cannot allow the government to ride roughshod over the democratic rights of residents and hand yet more power to men in grey suits. I will be speaking to all the council leaders in East Sussex as a matter of urgency and seeking their support and views for how we will ensure our residents will continue to be heard.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.