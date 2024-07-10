Government still considering future of A27 schemes in Sussex after Labour outlined plan to defer 'poor value' project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Labour government is ‘still considering’ the future of A27 projects in Sussex.

In June, before the General Election, the Labour party outlined its intention to further delay the A27 Arundel Bypass project – and use the money to repair potholes.

Labour said it plans to fix one million more potholes every year and ‘take action on soaring costs’.

Keir Starmer’s party said its costed plan will save drivers ‘up to £250 in lower repair costs alone’.

A number of peaceful protests were held against the A27 Arundel Bypass as campaigners voiced their concerns over safety and the environmental impact. Photo: Steve Robards SR2202211

After the election, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said it is ‘committed to maintaining and renewing’ the road network to ‘ensure it works for all road-users’.

The DfT is ‘considering the A27 schemes’ in Chichester, Arundel and Worthing – alongside other future road projects – and ‘will provide an update in due course’.

A Labour spokesperson said in June: “Labour’s plan to fix up to one million additional potholes a year will be paid for by deferring the controversial A27 Bypass – which offers poor value for money – and spreading the £320 million funding for this project to local roads repairs across the country.

"Plans to break down planning barriers will help speed up other projects, including other planned upgrades along the A27.”

Louise Haigh, Labour’s shadow transport secretary, said drivers were ‘totally failed’ by this Conservative government.

She added: “Cars are a lifeline for millions up and down the country. They get people to work, allow parents to get kids to school and help carers support relatives.

“Labour is the only party truly on the side of drivers. Our plan will fix up to a million more potholes every year, saving drivers hundreds of pounds in lower repair costs, and will crack down on soaring car insurance costs.

“We will make our roads safer for all who use them and remove the barriers which bog down our planning system, speeding up infrastructure improvements and cutting costs for taxpayers.”

As of March 9, 2023, the Arundel Bypass scheme has been pushed back to the 2025-2030 period, with the government blaming environmental and design issues.