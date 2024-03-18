Grants panel approves 13 applications worth £35,000 for Mid Sussex projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision was made at the most recent meeting of the Cabinet Grants Panel, the council said.

MSDC said the initiatives include support for projects such as: the establishment of a repair café for The Dudley House Trust, procuring musical instruments for Burgess Hill Marching Youth, running dementia-friendly film screenings Chequer Mead Arts & Community Trust, and updating first aid training, safeguarding awareness, and coaching skills at Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Sussex District Council said it has agreed 13 community grant applications totalling over £35,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSDC deputy leader Alison Bennett said: “It has been a fantastic year for grant applications, with more submissions made than ever before, and we thank everyone for taking the time to apply for a grant. These projects highlight the positive steps we’re making in developing our community. With the addition of new sports facilities and the refurbishment of essential spaces, we’re creating a more vibrant and welcoming environment for all residents to enjoy. Each project reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone in our District has access to the best possible resources and opportunities.”

The council said the Grants Panel also unanimously approved the release of £164,300 from Section 106 funds to finance community projects. They said the funds are sourced from local developers and are scheduled for release in the spring. The council said they can use the funds to invest in community projects like parks, housing, leisure facilities, and schools.