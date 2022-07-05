Grants totalling more than £12,000 aim to help Mid Sussex micro businesses grow

The Council’s Cabinet Grants Panel met in June to consider grant funding applications from micro businesses based in Mid Sussex.

They awarded seven grants that totalled £12,527.

Councillor Stephen Hillier, cabinet member for Economic Growth and Net Zero, said: “We have a strong and resilient local economy in Mid Sussex and the business community is working tremendously hard to bounce back after the difficulties caused by Coronavirus over the past two years.

Mid Sussex District Council has allocated more than £12,000 in grants to help micro businesses. Picture: Google Street View

“A key part of our economic growth is provided by micro businesses and it’s vitally important that we support them as they grow and become established.

“As in previous years we have provided local micro businesses with grant funding to back their plans for expansion, development and innovation.

“These latest grants will help another seven local companies in Mid Sussex to make the most of the opportunities they have to grow and thrive.”

The projects the panel supported included funding for staff training and development, new business premises, targeted marketing campaigns and backing for the development of online services.

The Micro Business Grant Scheme aims to boost the local economy by encouraging sustainable business growth.

It is open to any Mid Sussex business with fewer than 10 employees with an idea for a project to support its business growth.