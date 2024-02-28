Green Party Deputy Leader to launch Hastings local election campaign
The deputy leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanski, is to join Hastings Green Party councillors, members and supporters at the Observer building (Cambridge Road, Hastings) on Saturday 2nd March (10am-4pm) to launch the party’s campaign for the May 2024 local election.
HGP will be standing candidates in all 16 borough council wards in the election on 2nd May and aims to add to its current four councillors on Hastings Borough Council.
Zack is particularly keen to come to Hastings because of the Green Party’s success in the last local elections in 2022 and its current leadership of HBC, as well as its high ambitions for this May. In addition to giving a speech, he will be joining members in door-knocking sessions around the town centre during the day.
Becca Horn, local election candidate for Castle Ward and the party’s prospective parliamentary candidate, said, “I’m tremendously excited to welcome Zack to our amazing town, and to show him how much support we already have locally. Zack is a truly inspirational speaker and he’s been working hard up and down the country to get Greens elected. I am sure he’s going to love our town and the passionate people in our community who are putting their all into making Hastings and St Leonards thrive.”