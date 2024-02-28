Green Party Deputy Leader to launch Hastings local election campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deputy leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanski, is to join Hastings Green Party councillors, members and supporters at the Observer building (Cambridge Road, Hastings) on Saturday 2nd March (10am-4pm) to launch the party’s campaign for the May 2024 local election.

HGP will be standing candidates in all 16 borough council wards in the election on 2nd May and aims to add to its current four councillors on Hastings Borough Council.

Zack is particularly keen to come to Hastings because of the Green Party’s success in the last local elections in 2022 and its current leadership of HBC, as well as its high ambitions for this May. In addition to giving a speech, he will be joining members in door-knocking sessions around the town centre during the day.

Zack Polanski, Green Party Deputy Leader