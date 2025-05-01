Green Party leads protest in Lewes over start of Conservative leadership’s ‘unelected term’ at East Sussex County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes District Green Party councillors led a protest in town over what they describe as ‘the end of the democratic mandate of the Conservative leadership at East Sussex County Council (ESCC)’.

The demonstration took place outside County Hall at 9.30am on Thursday, May 1.

The Greens said this date is when the Tories were ‘scheduled to face fresh elections’.

Green Party District Councillor Paul Keene said: “Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. For the Conservatives to continue governing without democratic consent is an affront to every voter in East Sussex.”

Green Party County Councillor Wendy Maples said: “The Conservatives no longer speak for East Sussex. By dodging the ballot box, they’ve made clear they are not interested in the people of East Sussex, they’re only interested in keeping a finger-hold on power.”

County Council elections are held every four years and the previous ESCC election was on Thursday, May 6, 2021. ESCC previously said on its website that the government decided to postpone this May’s county elections in areas that are part of its priority programme for English devolution.

ESCC said the government agreed a proposal from ESCC and its neighbours for devolution across Sussex. This means a new mayor for the whole of Sussex would be elected in May 2026. Then the mayor and representatives each from ESCC, West Sussex County Council (WSCC) and Brighton & Hove City Council would form a mayoral combined county authority for Sussex.

ESCC said at www.eastsussex.gov.uk: “The cabinet of East Sussex County Council decided on 9 January to proceed with the proposal for Sussex after agreement with West Sussex County Council and Brighton & Hove City Council. Partners agreed it would be an opportunity to give the 1.7 million people in all parts of Sussex a stronger voice in how national decisions affect them and greater power to shape investment and major projects across the area.”

ESCC’s website also said a public consultation on the programme for devolution in Sussex closed on April 13, adding: “The government will assess the consultation responses during the spring before deciding whether to go ahead with a mayoral combined authority for Sussex.”

The Greens said county, district and borough councils are expected to merge to form a unitary authority to be elected in 2027 or 2028.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Leader of the Greens at ESCC, said: “From, May 1, this unelected Conservative county council administration will be holding on to power, not even with a majority of the Council, by just the Chair’s casting vote. And they may stay there for two or even three years while local government reorganisation takes place.”

Lewes District Green Party is urging East Sussex residents, regardless of their political affiliation, to act ‘in defence of democracy’. They said residents could write to their County Councillor and speak out publicly for ‘democratic accountability’.

ESCC and East Sussex Conservative Group have been approached for comment.