The Green Party says it is looking forward to a strong green turnout for the Chichester District Council election tomorrow (Thursday May 4).

In Chichester the party is defending two seats in Chichester South and standing ‘strong candidates’ in 11 further wards around the district.

As Green councillor for the past four years on Chichester District Council, Cllr Sarah Sharp has worked tirelessly for the best interests of the people of Chichester South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She worked with local families to save Rumboldswhyke School from closure; helped organise volunteers to support elderly and vulnerable people during the pandemic; collaborated with UK Harvest and St George’s Church to establish a Community Food Hub; and secured tree-planting projects in the area. She holds regular surgeries and has helped many residents who have contacted her with individual problems. She has supported the community in Kingsham to form a new Action Group for the area to coordinate support to meet the area’s specific needs.

Sarah Sharp and Tim Young at Whyke Amphitheatre

Cllr Sharp also represents Chichester South on West Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Cllr Sharp is candidate Tim Young, who if elected would replace Cllr Heather Barrie who is standing down.

A Green spokesperson says Mr Young will be a councillor who will speak up to power, who will speak the truth and get things done. His degree in Politics and career in business has prepared him for the pressure of council business.

They added: “His current job is selling large-scale solar energy projects, which gives him an extra level of insight when speaking about the environment and energy issues. He is passionate about local issues and tirelessly campaigns for a Greener, fairer future, persuading and influencing decision makers, whether it’s against oil drilling in the Downs or sewage in our rivers and harbour. Mr Young will be the kind of Councillor who reaches out to residents; who listens to people’s concerns and acts on the issues that affect us day to day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many foresee a change in the balance of power at Chichester District Council but having a strong opposition will be no less important. Green councillors play a crucial role in influencing decisions made at a local level when it comes to climate and the environment, central issues which are fast rising up residents’ lists of concerns. Other parties pay lip-service to environmental issues, then show their true colours when they support the bulldozing of the countryside for car-dependent housing developments or new roads that will only encourage more traffic instead of prioritising safe walking and cycling routes. Sadly, greenwashing has been rife in campaign literature so it is essential there is a strong Green voice on the council to hold the majority party to account once elected.”