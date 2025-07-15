‘Groundbreaking plan’ for all-electric waste collections approved by Lewes District Council cabinet

Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced Cabinet approval of a plan to convert its entire waste and recycling collection fleet to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

The council confirmed that the plan means purchasing seven new smaller electric vehicles but said it also involves ‘upcycling’ the existing large fleet.

LDC said 20 diesel vehicles will become electric and said that upcycling large vehicles extends their lifespan and reduces emissions caused by new production and disposal.

LDC Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing Wendy Maples said: “There’s lots of life in these vehicles and I am so pleased that officers have found a way to keep them going, while making the essential shift to cleaner, electric technology.”

Lewes District Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing Wendy Maples. Photo: Edward Reeves

LDC said this plan marks ‘a major step’ towards its net zero ambitions. It explained that vehicles not suitable for the switch to electric will be replaced with state-of-the-art electric models that have modern safety enhancements. Both upcycled and new vehicles will be emission-free at the tailpipe and include features for improving the working conditions for operators.

Councillor Maples said: “This is a landmark investment in our district’s future. By choosing upcycling alongside new electric collection vehicles, we’re transforming the way our waste collections are carried out, keeping us on track for our 2030 net zero target.”

The first phase of will start with the purchase of two second-hand vehicles this year, which will provide ‘cover’ for the first pair of existing vehicles during their upcycling process. LDC said a phased transition would mean no disruption to current waste and recycling services. The council estimates that a fully ultra-low emission fleet will be operational by 2029.

Councillor Maples added: “Waste and recycling services touch every home, so these vehicles will be part of everyone's climate solution. Cleaner air, quieter streets, and greater community wellbeing is great news for our waste teams, every resident, our environment and our future.”