Hailsham residents turn out at Annual Town Meeting

Future new housing developments, the need for a cottage hospital and the lack of footfall in the town centre in recent years were among the items raised at Hailsham Town Council's Annual Town Meeting held at the Civic Community Hall on Wednesday evening [8 May], at which many residents attended.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Hailsham Youth Service, Sussex Police, Environment Hailsham and the Hailsham & District Twinning Association, as well as the Hailsham Neighbourhood Planning Committee and East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service.

Town councillors and Council officers responded to a range of issues raised by Hailsham residents including those relating to repairs to roads in the area (potholes in particular), the need for a new roundabout at the Hempstead Lane entrance into to the town and the closure of bank branches in Hailsham later this year - of which councillors highlighted the banking services available at the high street post office (which the Town Council operates) to help offset the impact of future bank closures this September.

Also discussed was the progress of the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan, which addresses issues concerning future development in Hailsham and howe the document lobbies for additional infrastructure needed with any such development, and the requirement for pop-up shops in the town centre to temporarily fill empty retail units.

Hailsham Annual Town Meeting, Civic Community Hall

At the Annual Town Meeting, other key changes were explained to residents which have affected the Town Council and justified an increase in its share of council tax include an increase in energy/utility costs for the Town Council and other new or increased costs expected.

Praise from residents was given for the recent installation of external informational signs by the Town Council at various sites including the Western Road Recreation Ground, Maurice Thornton Playing Field and Hailsham Country Park.

Town Clerk John Harrison said: "One of the highlights of the civic year is the Annual Town Meeting which provides an opportunity to speak to the electors of Hailsham and answer any burning questions they may have about the local community and the Council’s activities. I'm thankful to all the residents who took the time to come along and have their concerns addressed."

"In summary of the past year, there have been some challenging times to which the Town Council has responded with a positive outlook, hard work and commitment from members and staff."

"The Annual Town Meeting provided an opportunity for people to participate in discussion on town issues and local services."