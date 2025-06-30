Harrowing stories from Worthing residents prompt action from MP

Harrowing stories from families who are struggling to cope mean Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper will have an eye on the details as the Government reveals changes to welfare reforms ahead of the Second Reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill 2024-25.

As a doctor and an MP, she signed the reasoned amendment to the Universal Credit & PIP Bill on June 24, along with 107 colleagues, calling for the Government to pause and think again.

That rebellion forced a rethink and details of changes to welfare reforms are now being published ahead of the Second Reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday, July 1.

Dr Cooper said she will be studying the finer details thoroughly ahead of the vote. She confirmed she will not vote against the Government, although abstaining was still an option.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West, at the Health & Social Care Committee

"There have been some really harrowing stories," she said. "People have been very concerned that their support payments are not going to be available. It was the fear really."

For a number of months, Worthing residents have been raising the issue at Dr Cooper's surgeries, Meet the MP sessions and via email.

She said: "With the offer from Government, there are some good bits. For the people that have been coming to me, their payments are protected. But I still have questions on the review by Sir Stephen Timms. I have my eye on the detail."

Dr Cooper will look at how co-production will work, the terms of reference and how income will be protected for the future.

She said it was great news that support to get back into work would now be provided in advance of future assessments.

She added: "I know from my constituents how long-term sickness, disability and chronic illness can hold people back from working or staying well enough to keep working.

"Too many people wait months for treatment, struggle to access mental health support, or cannot even get a GP appointment when they need it most. However determined they are, without proper care they simply cannot get better or stay well."