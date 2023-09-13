Hastings and Rye MP joins celebration of Britain’s farmers on Back British Farming Day
The day is also a celebration and appreciation of a job ranked by the British public as one of the most important and well-respected professions, second only to nursing.
To mark the occasion, Sally-Ann Hart MP attended the Back British Farming breakfast reception hosted by the National Farmers’ Union and wore the emblem of Back British Farming Day during Prime Minister’s Questions; a wheatsheaf pin badge made of wool and wheat sourced from UK farms.
Sally-Ann Hart said: “I’m happy to wear the wheatsheaf pin badge on Back British Farming Day to show my support and appreciation for the farmers and growers in Hastings and Rye. They do a fantastic job at producing high quality, and environmentally friendly food for our local community and beyond.
“Farmers are a wonderful part of the Hastings and Rye community, and not only do they supply the area with amazing produce, but they also aid the local and national economy. Food and farming are worth more than £127 billion to the national bank and employs more than 4 million people nationwide.
“I will continue to support the Back British Farming campaign as farmers are essential to this country.”