The political leadership of Hastings Borough Council are set to face a series of no-confidence votes.

At an extraordinary meeting set to be held next Wednesday (January 17), council leader Paul Barnett, deputy leader Maya Evans and the remaining four members of the council’s cabinet are expected to face motions of no confidence intended to prompt their removal from office.

All six councillors resigned as Labour members last month, going on to form the new Hastings Independents group. Two other Labour councillors — Mike Turner and Nigel Sinden — went on to join the group in the days following their initial announcement.

The motion has been jointly tabled by the five remaining Labour councillors.

Hastings Borough Council leader Paul Barnett

In a written preamble to the motion, the Labour councillors said: “At a vital time in our council’s financial stability, strong leadership and an administration focussed on key decisions in the interests of our residents is needed.

“The current leader, deputy leader and named cabinet members have by their recent actions destabilised the functioning and administration of the council.

“We believe their recent actions have created uncertainty at this critical time and do not provide this council and the residents of Hastings with the confidence that is required to make key budgetary, strategic and financial decisions securing our council’s finances and protecting statutory services for our residents.

“We therefore call on our fellow councillors to support this motion and work together with us to vote for an alternative leader and administration.”