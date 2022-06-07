The application, which was considered by Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (June 1), had sought permission for a change of use of part of the first floor of the building, allowing the operation of a games arcade.

The committee heard the proposals came as part of wider plans to transform the former building into an entertainment centre.

While not directly part of the planning application, these wider plans for the building had seen concerns raised by a number of residents, mainly due to fears around noise disturbance.

Old Debenhams building in Hastings

During the meeting, however, a spokesman for these residents told the committee that they had been reassured by the developer that there would be sufficient sound-proofing and conditions in place to prevent disturbance.

According to the application, the arcade area would include pinball machines as well as virtual reality and dance games, with customers using prepaid cards to access them.

Representatives of the applicant stressed that these would not include any gambling or any element of ‘risk/reward’ of any kind (such as tickets for prizes).

Floor plans submitted as part of the application showed the wider building would also include an indoor soft play area, a cafe, a children’s mini-golf area and a three-lane bowling alley.

These uses do not require planning permission as they would fall under the existing use class of the building.