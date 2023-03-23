Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Hastings MP to visit Rye Harbour to show support for English Tourism Week​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart is visiting Rye Harbour Cycle Hire and Rye Harbour Nature Reserve this Friday (March 24) to show her support for English Tourism Week.

By Joe ShortenContributor
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:02 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:03 GMT

Coordinated by VisitEngland and taking place from March 17-26, English Tourism Week is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its importance to local economies and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to encourage more domestic breaks.

This year’s campaign is using the strapline ‘amazing’ to celebrate the amazing people, places, businesses, attractions, experiences and destinations that make up England’s tourism sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Hart said: “I am excited to visit Rye Harbour Cycle Hire and Rye Harbour Nature Reserve to see some of the many wonderful tourist destinations in Hastings and Rye.

Most Popular
Sally-Ann visiting Rye last week
Sally-Ann visiting Rye last week
Sally-Ann visiting Rye last week

"The tourism sector is a great way to boost economic growth and increase job opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is lots of beauty across Hastings and Rye to be explored and tourism week is a great way to showcase this.”

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “With spring upon us and the Easter break just ahead it is timely to shine the spotlight on the outstanding tourism offer here on our doorstep, and on an industry, which supports millions of jobs and local economies right across England.

“England’s tourism industry caters for every taste, budget and wish-list.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"From enjoying contemporary culture in our vibrant cities to our stunning coastal and seaside destinations, from our heritage, countryside and adventure tourism to our outstanding B&Bs and self-catering accommodation, consistently rated as some of the best in the world, there really is something for everyone.”

Read More
New Hastings lager beer will help fight food poverty in the area

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Hastings Alexandra Park safety improvements 'nearing completion'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ? New outdoor exhibition launches in Hastings

HastingsSally-Ann HartRyeEngland