Hastings MP to visit Rye Harbour to show support for English Tourism Week​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart is visiting Rye Harbour Cycle Hire and Rye Harbour Nature Reserve this Friday (March 24) to show her support for English Tourism Week.

Coordinated by VisitEngland and taking place from March 17-26, English Tourism Week is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its importance to local economies and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to encourage more domestic breaks.

This year’s campaign is using the strapline ‘amazing’ to celebrate the amazing people, places, businesses, attractions, experiences and destinations that make up England’s tourism sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Hart said: “I am excited to visit Rye Harbour Cycle Hire and Rye Harbour Nature Reserve to see some of the many wonderful tourist destinations in Hastings and Rye.

Sally-Ann visiting Rye last week

"The tourism sector is a great way to boost economic growth and increase job opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is lots of beauty across Hastings and Rye to be explored and tourism week is a great way to showcase this.”

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “With spring upon us and the Easter break just ahead it is timely to shine the spotlight on the outstanding tourism offer here on our doorstep, and on an industry, which supports millions of jobs and local economies right across England.

“England’s tourism industry caters for every taste, budget and wish-list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From enjoying contemporary culture in our vibrant cities to our stunning coastal and seaside destinations, from our heritage, countryside and adventure tourism to our outstanding B&Bs and self-catering accommodation, consistently rated as some of the best in the world, there really is something for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad