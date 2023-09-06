Hastings MP welcomes news that NHS doctors are to receive pay boost this month

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings & Rye, has welcomed the recent announcement that around 150,000 NHS doctors will start to receive a pay rise this month, after the Government accepted in full the recommendations of the Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pay award will see doctors in training, consultants, Speciality and Associate Specialist (SAS) doctors and dentists receive their pay rise backdated to April. This pay rise balances the need to keep inflation in check while giving staff significant pay increases, with doctors in training receiving an average pay rise of 8.8% and consultants receiving a 6% increase.

Sally-Ann Hart commented that: “I am pleased that junior doctors and other NHS staff will be receiving pay increases with reforms also being made to their pension schemes. The value of the work they do for to this country is immense and it is imperative that the Government does all that it can to retain such staff."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First year doctors in training will receive a 10.3% salary uplift, pushing the basic pay for a first year junior doctor from £29,300 to £32,300. Junior doctors in core training with 3 years’ experience will see their salary increase from £40,200 to £43,900.

Junior Doctor's Pay Increase

Pay scales for consultants are also increasing by 6%, meaning starting basic full-time pay will rise to £93,600. Taken together with on-call payments and other activities, the average consultant’s NHS earnings will increase to £134,000 a year. This is in addition to their 4.5% pay rise last year and significant pension reforms which saw the annual allowance for tax-free pension saving increase by 50% to £60,000 and removing the £1 million lifetime cap.

In addition to the pay award, some staff will benefit from performance pay, overtime, pay progression and pay rises from promotion.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I hugely value the work of NHS staff, and we’re giving junior doctors, consultants and senior NHS staff a fair and reasonable pay rise as recommended by the independent pay review bodies - which is above what most in the public and private sectors are receiving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have worked at speed to ensure they will start receiving this in their pay packets this month. I’ve been clear this pay award is final and I urge the BMA to end its needless strikes – these are only serving to lengthen waiting lists, harm patients and put more pressure on their colleagues.”

The Government is funding this pay award through prioritisation within existing departmental budgets, with frontline services being protected.

More widely, and alongside the pension tax reforms announced at budget, the Government is implementing new retirement flexibilities to help retain experienced doctors, whilst making it easier and more attractive for retired staff to return. From 1 April 2023, restrictions were lifted on the amount of work that staff can do if they return to service after retirement, and allowed staff who retire and return to re-join the scheme and build more pension. From 1 October 2023, a further partial retirement option for staff will be introduced which will allow them to claim a portion of their pension benefits but continue working and building further pension.