Have your say on proposed boundary changes in Burgess Hill

After a successful campaign, Mid Sussex District Council is undertaking a community governance review for BHTC.

An initial public consultation was held earlier this year to gather representations from residents before the council recommended any proposed changes to the ward boundaries.

In Burgess Hill, the council is proposing to extend the northern boundary of Burgess Hill Town Council to include the site of the Northern Arc housing development. Two new wards will be created, ‘Northern Arc East’ and ‘Northern Arc West’, taking the total number of wards in Burgess Hill to ten. It is proposed that Burgess Hill has 17 councillors representing the town in the next election cycle, potentially rising to 19 in 2027.

The proposed changes to the Burgess Hill Town Council ward boundary mean the Northern Arc development will no longer be within the Parish of Ansty and Staplefield.

The recommendations are that Ansty and Staplefield Parish Council should be comprised of five wards represented by 12 councillors.

A full public consultation on the proposed Town and Parish Council ward boundary changes starts today (Friday July 1). Full details of the proposed changes can be found online.

Residents are able to make written representations on the proposed changes to their area here. Alternatively, residents can email [email protected]

Finally, residents without access to the internet can make submissions by post using the following address: