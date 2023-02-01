Haywards Heath’s new Babybank has officially opened, offering quality ‘pre-loved’ baby equipment to Mid Sussex families in need.

The town’s deputy mayor Alastair McPherson said he was delighted to cut the ribbon on Wednesday, February 1.

This new initiative is a ‘spin off’ of the Haywards Heath Foodbank and can be found at the foodbank on Sussex Road.

Councillor McPherson said: “This is a fantastic help to families, as I know that the costs involved in a new addition to the family can be quite overwhelming.

“We were proud to be part of this marvellous initiative, made possible with the Haywards Heath Town Council Cost of Living Crisis Emergency Grant and kind donations from our caring and generous community and The Trussell Trust charity. Haywards Heath – working together to help our community.”

The main goal of the Babybank is to tackle child poverty in the town and the surrounding area. It collects ‘pre-loved’ and new baby items donated by people in the community and re-distributes them to families who need them for free. This is done via a referral system through their health visitors, midwives, GP, social or support workers. Supplies include clothing, nappies, prams, cots, bedding and safety equipment like highchairs and stair gates.

The service is entirely run by volunteers and places that take donations include: Haywards Heath Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4BA; and Northlands Wood Surgery, 7 Walnut Park, Haywards Heath Rh16 3TG.

People who want to donate larger items must call the Foodbank on 07884 106719 to arrange a collection.

