The Mayor’s Charity Cheese and Wine Tasting Evening took place at Bluebell Vineyard Estate on Thursday, May 12, in aid of stroke survivors.

The aim was to raise money to help create a sensory therapy garden at the Sussex Rehabilitation Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town mayor Howard Mundin said: “The creation of the sensory therapy garden at the Princess Royal Hospital will allow stroke survivors to reconnect with nature and will enhance the brilliant treatment they receive at the SRC.

The Haywards Heath town mayor's Charity Cheese and Wine Tasting Evening took place on Thursday, May 12

"To have raised this sum thanks to the generosity of the local community is amazing.”

Mr Mundin thanked everyone who took part in the event for their ‘tremendous outpouring of support’.

He said: “Everyone I spoke to at the event was having a marvellous time and spoke to me of how they were delighted to support this local initiative charity.”

Other attendees included the mayor of East Grinstead Adam Peacock, the chair of Mid Sussex District Council Margaret Belsey, Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne OBE.

The Haywards Heath town mayor and consort with Sussex PCC Katy Bourne and Barry Tay, owner of the Bluebell Vineyard Estate at the Charity Cheese and Wine Tasting Evening

The wine evening also promoted produce from Sussex.

Businesses and Mid Sussex residents came out in force to support the event, including delegates from Mike Oliver & Associates, The Jonathan Lea Network, Tremlett’s Carpentry, Sunninghill Construction, South East Water and F Goddard & Sons.

Members of the Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club, the Haywards Heath Twinning Association and Haywards Heath Town Football Club were also in attendance with members of NHS staff from the SRC.

Mr Mundin said: “My heartfelt thanks to Fairfax Properties for sponsoring this event and to the kindness of Barry Tay of the Bluebell Vineyard Estate who provided his stunning setting at the winery for us all to enjoy.”

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin with East Grinstead town mayor Adam Peacock and staff from the Sussex Rehabilitation Centre

The town mayor chose the Sussex Rehabilitation Centre as his charity in November last year. He said evidence shows that people with a suspected stroke get the best outcomes when they go to a hospital with a highly specialist team of stroke experts.