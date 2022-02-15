Haywards Heath to get new public toilets and changing places

Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards made the announcement following a campaign by Haywards Heath councillor Rachel Cromie and residents.

The council has been exploring options for improving public toilets in Haywards Heath in order to provide more modern and accessible facilities.

The cabinet is set to consider a capital bid in March to deliver the project, which will result in the council investing in new public toilets at The Orchards Shopping Centre.

Councillor Rachel Cromie with Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards at the public toilets in Haywards Heath town centre.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards said he was pleased to confirm the news about the capital bid.

“This is a good example of the local Conservative council listening to residents and acting on their behalf,” he said.

Rachel Cromie said: “I was approached by residents who were interested in whether a Changing Places toilet could be provided in Haywards Heath to assist family members who need extra support.”

“Everyone should be able to go to a set of clean, accessible toilets when in town,” she said, adding that she had explored this proposal with the council and campaigned for an ‘overhaul’ of the Orchards’ toilets.

“I am delighted that my campaign for improved public toilets is delivering results and am interested to hear residents’ views on what should be available to ensure we get this right for residents,” she said.

Changing Places toilets are designed for people with limited mobility who may need equipment like a hoist to help them use the toilet.