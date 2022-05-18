Haywards Heath Town Council is holding a fireworks display on Thursday, June 2, Victoria Park

On Thursday, June 2, Haywards Heath is set to join the nation with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons lighting in Victoria park.

The piper will start playing at 9pm and the town’s beacon event will begin at 9.30pm in line with the pageant-master’s guidelines.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9.45pm Haywards Heath will unite with thousands of communities across the UK and Commonwealth members in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years as Britain’s Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth.

Town mayor Howard Mundin said: “Her Majesty The Queen is celebrating being the longest-reigning British monarch – what a truly remarkable achievement.

"In Haywards Heath we will be holding events, along with the entire nation, celebrating this wonderful milestone and I encourage you all to come along to Victoria Park and play a part in a extraordinary historic event.

“I am looking forward to seeing so many of our wonderful community as we have lots of fun joining with our countries’ tradition of celebrating royal jubilees.”

The beacon lighting will finish with a spectacular firework display at 10pm.

Then on Sunday, June 5, the Jubilee celebrations continue in Victoria Park with an open-air picnic and afternoon tea event.

This afternoon, which is suitable for all ages, runs from 12pm to 4pm and everyone is invited to bring their own picnics, chairs, blankets, families and friends.

There will be live musical entertainment throughout the day, with a variety of bands and performances on the stage.

People will also be able to buy cakes and drinks at the event.

The planned line-up for the stage performances is: Real Time (12pm-1pm), Tania Rodd (1pm-1.30pm), kids’ entertainment (1.30pm-2pm), Mark A. Wright (2pm-3pm), Wildhoney (3pm-4pm).