Haywards Heath town mayor thanks Bishop of Chichester for hosting ‘interesting and enchanting’ afternoon

The reception was held in the Garden of the Bishops Palace, where the Bishop of Chichester , Dr Martin Warner, thanked guests for their service to the community.

She said: “After mingling with fellow guests, we entered the magnificent marquee to discover beautifully dressed tables, delicious sandwiches and cakes, all high tea style. We were entertained by a wonderful band called The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra, which played jazz and 1950s music. We sat and chatted with fellow councillors hailing from the whole of Sussex, which was so interesting and lovely. It’s great to hear from other Councils on the work they do to support their communities. Thank you to the Bishop and the Diocese of Chichester for a beautiful afternoon.”