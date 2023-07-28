NationalWorldTV
Haywards Heath’s #LoveParks event offers a chance to meet new people and help the environment

Mid Sussex residents can join Haywards Heath Town Council in celebrating the annual #LoveParks week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST

Councillors will be at the main entrance to Victoria Park, South Road, on Saturday, August 5, between 10am and 11am.

The #LoveParks week is from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Mid Sussex residents can join Haywards Heath Town Council at Victoria Park, South Road, on Saturday, August 5Mid Sussex residents can join Haywards Heath Town Council at Victoria Park, South Road, on Saturday, August 5
Councillor Sandy Ellis, Haywards Heath IN BLOOM chair, said: “The IN-BLOOM members are delighted to be supporting Love Parks week in Haywards Heath. Although our parks and green spaces are beautifully maintained, we sadly still come across unwanted litter in hedge rows and out of sight areas. Why not pop along to help us raise the awareness of the issues of waste on our environment? It’s a fun event and it will bring out the feel-good factor in us all.”

She said the event was also a way to meet new people, adding that all equipment will be supplied but people need to bring a pair of gloves.

Love Parks week runs from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, August 6.

