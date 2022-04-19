Buddy Blue the spring bunny will pose for photos at the event, which starts at 1.30pm, and is running some fun competitions too.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin is set to open the festival, which features a spring lamb for children to meet and a tractor to sit on.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A town council spokesperson said: “The Air cadets are bringing their Bulldog plane and we will also be welcoming two donkeys on the day, who will be eagerly waiting to meet the children and give them a free ride.”

A scene from a previous year's Haywards Heath Spring Festival. Picture: Steve Robards.

There will also be funfair rides, a circus skills area, charity stalls, face painting and performances from No Strings Attached, Ariel Theatre Company, Alegria Spanish dancing and Blackthorns Dance.

Haywards Heath Town Football club and Haywards Heath Rugby club will be there with activities for all ages.

Haywards Heath Town Council thanked Flint and Co for sponsoring the event.

Visit www.haywardsheath.gov.uk to find out about future events.