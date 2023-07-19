Political leaders have paid further tribute to a long-serving East Sussex councillor who passed away last month.

Barry Edward Taylor, 79, died on Saturday, June 10. He was a long-serving Conservative county, who had represented the division of Eastbourne Meads since 2005. He had also, up until May this year, been a member of Eastbourne Borough Council for more than 30 years.

Tributes were paid by East Sussex County Council’s latest full council meeting on Tuesday, July 18.

At the meeting, council leader Keith Glazier said: “Anyone who knew Barry well will reflect what a gentleman he was, how well he conducted himself in all things that he did and how diligent and hard working he was.

Barry Taylor (Credit: ESCC)

“For us, in our group, he for a long time managed our finances and we had every confidence that he would keep us exactly on track.”

He added: “The way in which he conducted his business was exemplary and we should all take notice of how you can work, get things done and enjoy and be pleasant to each other. That is something that I think Barry was always very, very clear about.”

Tributes were also paid by Liberal Democrat leader David Tutt, who said: “As a fellow Eastbourne councillor, I’ve known Barry for something like 30 years. We had many political differences, but we never had arguments or rows. We always got on very well. He was a true gentleman and respected very much in that respect.

“He will be very much missed in this chamber. He had only just stepped down from the borough council, he retired from Eastbourne Borough Council at the same time as myself at the beginning of May.

“It is just very sad that he didn’t get more time to spend with his family and his loved ones to enjoy that freer time that appeared in his diary.”

A popular local figure, Cllr Taylor’s death was met with shock and sadness by many of those that knew him. The East Sussex County Council flag at County Hall was also flown at half-mast in his memory on Monday, June 12.