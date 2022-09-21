Hearing on Seaford retirement apartment plans postponed

Due to take place on Tuesday (September 20), a planning inspector was set to consider proposals from developer Churchill Retirement Living to build retirement apartments on land at Sutton Road.

The developer had initially sought permission through a pair of applications submitted to Lewes District Council last year, but had lodged an appeal on grounds that the council failed to make a decision within the legal time frame.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two applications — submitted in August and December last year — each seek permission to redevelop the site, replacing existing structures with a T-shaped apartment building. The first application was for 37 apartments, while second is for 36. Both applications are being appealed simultaneously.

The site where Churchill Retirement Living wants to build retirement apartments in Sutton Road, Seaford

The council, for its part, says the developer had failed to provide it with sufficient information for it to make a decision on the proposals within the time limit. It says it had warned the developer of this on several occasions.

Moreover, the council says the scheme would have been recommended for refusal by planning officers on a number of grounds. These include the scheme’s lack of affordable housing, its impact on the amenity of the surrounding area and its potential to cause a highways hazard.

These grounds for refusal are disputed by the developer.

Arrangements are underway for the hearing to take place soon, with an as-yet-unspecified date expected in the coming weeks.