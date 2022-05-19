The scheme, for Westward House, in Fishbourne Road East, was given the thumbs-up by the district council, which owns the building.

During the annual council meeting on Tuesday (May 17), members agreed that £80,000 could be taken from reserves to help pay for work including the installation of high heat-retention storage heaters and thermal insulation.

A further £20,000 has already be approved to pay for property surveys.

Westward House

The bulk of the money for the project will come from a government grant of up to £205,000.

To claim it, the council had to agree to contribute one-third of the costs.

Alan Sutton, cabinet member for housing at Chichester District Council, told the meeting that the work would not only improve the energy rating of the 41 homes but should help to reduce the energy bills of those who live there.

The work forms part of the council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan, which aims for a ten per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions year-on-year until 2025 for both the council and for the district as a whole.

After securing another round of government funding, the council announced it would be working with Agility Eco to help people to install energy efficiency and renewable energy measures in their homes.

Eligible home owners will be contacted over the coming months to let them know how they can apply for a grant.

Penny Plant, CDC’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Over a quarter of a million pounds of funding has already been awarded to residents in the Chichester district over the last two years to help make their homes more energy efficient, and it’s fantastic that we will be able to continue to help people save money and do their bit for the environment through this new grant funding.”

Details about the funding will be announced soon.