Helena Dollimore MP: Full speed ahead on fixing our potholes
That’s the situation after 14 years of Conservative decline which has left our roads in a disgraceful state.
I know that this is a huge problem for all local drivers, so much so that I raised the scale of the problem facing our area in my first ever speech in Parliament.
Potholes have plagued motorists in Hastings, Rye and the villages for far too long, causing accidents and vehicle damage that can cost hundreds of pounds in repairs.
This Labour Government recognises that this situation cannot continue. That is why we are putting our foot on the accelerator on our Plan for Change to invest in our roads by fixing seven million extra potholes each year.
£21 million is coming to East Sussex to fix potholes, clamp down on disruptive street works, and save drivers hundreds of pounds on repairs.
But the Labour Government is making sure that East Sussex County Council spend the money wisely, not just on patch-up jobs.
The funding has built-in incentives, with 25% of the money held back until authorities have shown that they are delivering, including taking proactive steps to maintain our roads before potholes start to form.
This is a Labour Government that is on the side of drivers.
Alongside these plans to tackle the pothole plague, we are reversing the Conservatives’ planned rise and freezing fuel duty - saving the average driver £55 next year and tackling out of control car insurance premiums with a new taskforce.
It’s time to give Labour’s Plan for Change the green light and get our potholes fixed.