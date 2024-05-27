Henry Jones announced as Liberal Democrat candidate for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats are proud to announce that Henry Jones will stand as a candidate for the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Constituency in the upcoming General Election.

Henry is 25 years-old and has lived in the village of Yapton since he was born. After going to the local Primary and Westergate Secondary school, Henry studied Chemistry at Chichester College and the University of Southampton, where he graduated with a Master’s degree. Since then, he has run his own Computer and Technology Company.

In 2019, aged just 21, Henry stood for election as a District Councillor for Arun to represent Yapton. Henry and the Liberal Democrat team helped take control of the district council away from the Conservatives for the first time in its 45-year history.

Lib Dem Candidate Henry Jones.

On being selected Henry commented: “I am immensely proud to have been selected as the parliamentary candidate for my home area of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

"Sadly, under the Conservative government, politics has become more like a budget version of ‘The Thick of It’, except no-one’s as funny as Malcolm Tucker and it’s our own lives with which they are playing.

"This Conservative Pantomime has to stop now! As part of a strong Liberal Democrat team at Westminster, I want to focus on the issues that matter to all of us, such as; getting NHS waiting lists down, stopping sewage being pumped into our rivers and seas, and helping the millions of us struggling with the cost of living. Enough is enough. It is time for a fresh start.

"I want to be a part of politics that thinks seriously about the problems, rather than just trying to give a ten second soundbite to satisfy the tabloid newspapers.

"Liberal Democrats are the only party to champion giving more power to local people, and I want to see that happen."

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are both coastal towns, and the six villages are all on the floodplain of the river Arun. We have to take account of coastal erosion and the changing shorelines at places like Climping and Pagham.

Henry says: “I don’t know of anyone in our constituency who wasn’t impacted in some way by flooding this winter. Huge amounts of rainfall overwhelmed our aging sewers. This has been compounded by years of neglect by the water companies and the Environment Agency not maintaining the waterways, rifes and gulleys. I predict that the scenes from earlier this year will become an annual event, if serious action isn’t taken.”

Former Parliamentary Candidate for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Councillor Dr James Walsh says: “I strongly endorse Henry Jones as Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate. I have known him for 10 years, and even better in the last five years as an effective Arun District Councillor. He is a principled young man, who will bring new enthusiasm and attention to being a truly local MP, and help bring an end to Conservative sleaze, short-termism and national decline.

"Henry is the local champion our area needs. He cares deeply about our area, the place he has called home his whole life. If elected, he will fight for a fair deal for everyone that lives in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. The Conservatives have let the people down, and many local people are suffering because of their failures.