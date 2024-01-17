Henry Smith MP backs strikes on Houthi rebels and asks Prime Minister about alliance on free trade

Henry Smith MP has spoken in Parliament to back Royal Air Force targeted air strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen last week and has raised the importance of a strong international alliance to support free trade (on Monday, 15th January).

Speaking in Central Lobby after questioning the Prime Minister, Henry said: “The UK was right to join US precision military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attempting to stop Red Sea freedom of navigation.

“This followed repeated warnings from the international community. These attacks – including against British warships – cannot stand and the UK must continue to stand up for the freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade.

“In the House of Commons I called on the Government to continue its efforts to expand further the international coalition playing their part in supporting the freedom of navigation, which is crucial for global free trade.”

Nearly 15 per cent of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, including 8 per cent of global grain trade, 12 per cent of seaborne-traded oil and 8 per cent of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade.

On 3rd January, a joint statement by the UK Government and those of Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and the United States, reiterated that the ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are illegal, unacceptable, and profoundly destabilising, with no lawful justification for intentionally targeting civilian shipping and naval vessels, and stating that the Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.

This followed the broad consensus as expressed by 44 countries around the world on 19th December 2023 and the statement by the UN Security Council on 1st December 2023.

The limited, necessary and proportionate action was taken in self-defence on 11th January alongside the United States with non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain against targets tied to these attacks, to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Henry Smith MP asked the Prime Minister: “The Iranian-backed Houthis are a terrorist group who have killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and are fighting the internationally recognised Government in Yemen. The action that the UK took with allies last week was absolutely correct. What further efforts are the Government making to augment the already impressive international coalition, with more countries stepping up and playing their part, to ensure freedom of navigation, which is so important for global free trade?”