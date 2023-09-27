BREAKING
Henry Smith MP calls on Crawley to celebrate UK Parliament Week 2023

Henry Smith MP is inviting everyone in Crawley to get involved in UK Parliament Week, an annual event spreading the word about what Parliament is, what it does and how you can get involved.
By Henry SmithContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
UK Parliament Week is taking place from 6th to 12th November 2023. Youth groups, community organisations and schools in constituencies across the United Kingdom have already signed up to join in this year. Last year over one million people took part in every nation and region of the UK, and many countries all over the world.

Henry said: “As Member of Parliament for Crawley I’m encouraging people to sign up for UK Parliament Week 2023

“I’m pleased to see so many groups have already signed up and look forward to seeing more organisations get involved in the weeks ahead to find out about Parliament.”

Everyone who signs up for UK Parliament Week will be posted a free kit packed with resources, including a booklet (with information and activity ideas tailored for youth groups, primary and secondary schools, or adults), a ballot box, bunting, stickers and a unique ‘The Ayes Have It’ board game.

As well as exploring Parliament and ways to get involved, this year’s UK Parliament Week throws a spotlight on the various roles and people who help to keep our Parliament running.

UK Parliament Week began in 2011 and has grown year-on-year. It is an annual event which seeks to inform and educate people about the work and role of the UK Parliament.

The Head of Education & Engagement at the UK Parliament, Fran Jeens, commented: “UK Parliament Week is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get informed about how they can engage with UK Parliament to make a difference.

“Every year it’s fantastic to see so many people actively take part in UK Parliament Week.

“We look forward to lots of UK Parliament Week activities taking place in Crawley.”

