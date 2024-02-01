Henry Smith MP highlights importance of Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Prime Minister’s Questions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commenting in Central Lobby after Prime Minister’s Questions, Henry said: “A key part of securing the decarbonisation of long-haul aviation and the pathway to Jet Zero – net zero aviation by 2050 – will see an enhanced role played by Sustainable Aviation Fuel with significant effects on the future of Crawley, Gatwick and UK aviation.

“Our country can do more to enhance the development of SAF in the UK.

“I’ve been a long-standing advocate of Government giving its support for decarbonised aviation in Britain through a home-grown SAF industry.

“Further to my recent meeting with the Prime Minister at Gatwick Airport where among the issues we discussed was the importance of our aviation industry, I welcome him reiterating at the House of Commons despatch box today the Government’s commitment to a SAF mandate being in place by next year, and that the Department for Transport will be launching a consultation this spring on a revenue certainty mechanism to see additional support for industry.

“It’s vital that the sector is backed by Government to ensure production reaches commercial scale and I’ll continue to hold ministers to account as Crawley MP – which of course includes Gatwick Airport – and as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Future of Aviation.”

Earlier this month the Transport Minister, Anthony Browne, reiterated the commitment of Government to see at least five SAF plants under construction by 2025, with two commercial scale SAF plants currently operational or under construction in the UK.

The Department for Transport is supporting the development of the industry by driving demand through a SAF mandate which will be introduced in 2025, requiring at least 10 per cent of jet fuel to be from sustainable sources by 2030.

The Government has awarded 13 potential SAF projects a share of £135 million through the Advanced Fuels Fund to support them to reach commercial scale, with the Prime Minister reiterating the commitment to consult on a revenue certainty mechanism.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Henry Smith MP asked the Prime Minister: “Sustainable Aviation Fuel plays a significant part in the sector’s decarbonisation. Will my right hon. Friend the Prime Minister commit to further policies for a SAF mandate to generate greater demand, and for a revenue support mechanism of the kind that other sectors, including solar and wind-powered generation, have? Will he give a commitment that work will start by the end of next year on the five promised sustainable aviation plants here in the UK?”