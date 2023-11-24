Henry Smith MP welcomes boost from Government for local radio stations in Crawley

Heart Sussex and More Radio among UK radio stations to be protected thanks to a new Bill in Parliament.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

· The Government has introduced the Media Bill, which guarantees viewers and listeners in Crawley can still access quality British content on TV and radio as technology changes.

· This will mean people across Crawley can continue to access and enjoy great British radio for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the boost for Heart Sussex and More Radio broadcasting in Crawley through the Government’s Media Bill.

Henry said: “It’s right that the Government, through the Media Bill, are backing local radio to succeed.

“Whether it’s making it easier to find local radio stations via smart speakers or cutting red tape to support it – these long-term changes will make sure listeners across Crawley can continue to access their favourite stations.”

Technology has revolutionised the way people enjoy British radio, with more and more people using smart speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why the Government has introduced the Media Bill – ensuring audiences can more easily access, and enjoy, UK radio content like More Radio and Heart Sussex for generations to come. The Media Bill will ensure that UK radio stations are not charged by smart speaker platforms for the provision of their live services to listeners, so that listeners can continue to access the stations they love.

The Bill will also cut red tape, making it easier for local radio stations to apply for licences, and for Ofcom to grant them, but at the same time ensuring that the core public service function of radio – the provision of important local news and information – is protected.

The Government is continuing to deliver long-term decisions to protect our creative industries and public interest journalism, ensuring the UK’s world-leading content is accessible to everyone across the country.

The Bill removes a threat to the freedom of the press, by fulfilling the manifesto commitment to repeal Section 40 of the Crime & Courts Act 2013, which, if commenced, could force publishers to pay the legal costs of the people who sue them, even if they win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Secretary of State for Culture, Media & Sport, Lucy Frazer, commented: “I know how popular our radio stations are across the country, and I want to make sure that listeners can access them for years to come.