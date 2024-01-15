Henry Smith MP welcomes funding boost for Crawley schools as school funding rises

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the news that schools in England are set to benefit from record funding as England’s core school budget reaches almost £60 billion in 2024-25 – its highest ever level in real terms – with Crawley set to benefit from a total funding increase of £4,972,639 in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.

England continues to rise up global rankings in maths, reading and science thanks to reforms under successive Governments since 2010.

This Government is boosting school funding to reach almost £60 billion in 2024-25, its highest ever level in real terms – with Crawley benefitting from a total funding increase of over £4.9 million in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.

This investment, alongside the Government’s long-term reforms, including the Advanced British Standard, will ensure children continue to get a world-class education and have a brighter future.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

Henry said: “Education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet to transform life choices and I know that our schools are a top priority for many people across Crawley.

“I welcome Government’s decision to increase total funding for schools across Crawley by more than £4.9 million in 2024-25, as education funding reaches almost £60 billion.

“This funding will help ensure that schools across the country have the funding and tools they need to make sure every child receives the world-class education they deserve for a brighter future.”

Thanks to the Government’s widespread education reforms, England continues to rise up the global rankings in maths, reading and science. Last month, England was ranked 11th in the world for maths, up from 27th in 2009, placing England as one of the top performing countries in the western world. In May, England was named ‘best in the west’ for primary reading.

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Wales will be a ‘blueprint for what Labour can do across the UK’, however Wales is behind England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in maths, reading and science, in addition to ranking worst in the UK for the fifth time running in PISA 2018 with results lower than the OECD average in every case.

As education standards continue to rise across England, so is support for schools. That is why the Government is increasing funding for schools in England to the highest ever in real terms per pupil.

Pupil premium funding rates will increase to £1,480 for primary pupils and £1,050 for secondary pupils in 2024-25, an increase of 10 per cent since 2021-22, to support schools in disadvantaged areas to raise educational outcomes for the pupils who need it most.

This funding also includes an extra £440 million investment to support pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to fund special schools and provide mainstream schools with additional resources to meet the needs of pupils with complex SEND.

The Government is continuing to deliver the long-term decisions to ensure the education system is fit for every child, giving them the best start in life and ensuring that they develop all the skills they need to fulfil their potential.

The Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan, commented: “Our schools and our teachers are better than ever – and it’s so important that as standards continue to rise, so does our support for schools.

“That is why boosting school funding was the first thing I did as Education Secretary, and why I will continue to make sure our brilliant schools and teachers have the tools they need to make sure every child receives a world-class education.

