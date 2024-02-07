Henry Smith MP welcomes funding boosts for Crawley Borough and West Sussex County Councils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Borough Council will receive £800,000 and West Sussex County Council will receive £56.3 million respectively in extra funding next year as part of the Government’s £64.7 billion Local Government Finance Settlement 2024-25.

The Government is sticking to the plan, continuing to drive down inflation and ensuring local authorities in England have the long-term funding they need through an increase in their Core Spending Power of up to £4.5 billion and additional measures worth £600 million this year. The settlement includes £1.5 billion of additional funding for adult social care.

This increase in funding for councils will enable local authorities to provide vital services for residents while helping them to manage their finances for the long-term, securing a brighter future for taxpayers.

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the announcement that Crawley Borough Council will receive a boost to its budget of £800,000, marking a 5.8 per cent increase next year, and West Sussex County Council will receive an additional £56.3 million, a funding increase next year of 7.5 per cent.

This is as the Government sticks to plan by more than halving inflation from 11.1 per cent to 4 per cent and giving local authorities the resources they need to support their communities in the long-term and deliver a brighter future for the whole country.

Henry said: “Local authorities play a vital role in our communities, providing crucial local services that people rely on, but we know the effect of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have increased cost pressures.

“It’s welcome news that Crawley Borough Council will have an additional £800,000 next year while West Sussex County Council will receive an extra £56.3 million.

“These additional funds will help our local leaders take long-term decisions to deliver a brighter future locally.

“This builds on the significant funding boost councils received last year, showing Government’s plan to ensure local authorities have the resources they need is working.”

The Local Government Finance Settlement sets out how much councils have to spend on vital local services each year, including social care which will see a £1.5 billion increase in funding next year as a result of the announcement.

Local authorities in England will receive a share of the £64.7 billion Local Government Finance Settlement next year – up £4.5 billion on this last year.

Residents will also remain protected from excessive council tax increases thanks to Government reforms to council tax, ensuring councils cannot impose sudden and unexpected rises in council tax on local people without a referendum.

This additional funding comes on top of the £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund and £2.6 billion UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which are improving local and civic infrastructure and supporting local communities as the Government sticks to the plan to deliver a brighter future for all.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, Michael Gove, commented: “Today, I set out the final Local Government Finance Settlement for 2024-25. This makes available up to £64.7 billion for local authorities in England, an increase in Core Spending Power of up to £4.5 billion, or 7.5 per cent in cash terms, on 2023-24.

