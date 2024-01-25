Henry Smith MP welcomes Gigabit Broadband coverage for 91 per cent of Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More people across Crawley can now access high-speed internet connectivity, making their lives easier and more productive with the Government taking long-term decisions for a brighter future for all.

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the news that 91 per cent of Crawley now has access to Gigabit broadband thanks to investment from Government.

Henry said: “It’s great news for both households and businesses in Crawley that Gigabit broadband covers 91 per cent of our town thanks to the work of the telecoms industry and Government action.

“This work will mean that people can enjoy better internet connectivity, making their lives easier and more productive.

“The Government are delivering for the British people, sticking to their plan and taking the long-term decisions for a brighter future for all.”

It has been confirmed that 80 per cent of the UK now has access to high-speed internet connectivity as the UK’s next major connectivity milestone is reached, as the Government delivers on its promise to grow the economy whilst making life easier for people through access to faster broadband.

The Government announced Project Gigabit in 2019 – a flagship £5 billion programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband.

Thanks to the hard work of the telecoms industry and Government action, gigabit coverage across the UK has increased rapidly in recent years – from one in 10 households in 2019 to eight in 10 today.

This means the majority of premises can access gigabit-capable networks and is a significant improvement in a short timeframe, meaning the UK is currently building gigabit networks faster than any EU country.

The Government is working with broadband suppliers and sticking to its long-term plan to achieve at least 85 per cent gigabit coverage of the UK by 2025, and nationwide coverage by 2030.

Better connectivity boosts productivity for businesses, unlocking new digital opportunities for people in every corner of the country, helping to grow the economy and create a brighter future for all.

The Secretary of State for Science, Innovation & Technology, Michelle Donelan, commented: “This is another giant leap forward in our mission to bring gigabit connectivity to every part of the UK, with 80 per cent of the country now able to benefit from lightning-fast broadband.